Crime

Security guard, bystander pin down alleged assault suspect until police arrive

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 9:03 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle with its lights on.
File photo. RCMP
A bystander played a role in the arrest of a West Kelowna man who allegedly threatened a security guard with a knife.

Kelowna RCMP say officers were called to the 1500 block of Banks Road on Monday night, just after 10 p.m.

There, they found the suspect who was being pinned down, with officers then taking over.

“In speaking with witnesses, officers determined the man was asked to leave the property when he became aggressive and spit in the face of the security guard,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“Security attempted to arrest the man when they fell to the ground, at which time the suspect is alleged to have pulled a knife and threatened to harm the security guard with it.”

Click to play video: 'No charges in 2023 group assault on international student'
No charges in 2023 group assault on international student
Police say a bystander intervened and prevented the suspect from using the knife, helping control him until officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna RCMP say the suspect, a 49-year-old, was arrested for assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held overnight but was released on Tuesday with a court date on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

“This individual’s actions are concerning and police recommended he be held in custody to deter similar actions from occurring,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Fortunately, the security guard and other bystander were not injured during this act of violence.

“Our office will continue to work with the BC Prosecution Service to ensure police did everything possible to maintain safety for our community.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

