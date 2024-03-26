Security guard, bystander pin down alleged assault suspect until police arrive

Send this page to someone via email

A bystander played a role in the arrest of a West Kelowna man who allegedly threatened a security guard with a knife.

Kelowna RCMP say officers were called to the 1500 block of Banks Road on Monday night, just after 10 p.m.

There, they found the suspect who was being pinned down, with officers then taking over.

“In speaking with witnesses, officers determined the man was asked to leave the property when he became aggressive and spit in the face of the security guard,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“Security attempted to arrest the man when they fell to the ground, at which time the suspect is alleged to have pulled a knife and threatened to harm the security guard with it.”

Police say a bystander intervened and prevented the suspect from using the knife, helping control him until officers arrived.

Kelowna RCMP say the suspect, a 49-year-old, was arrested for assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held overnight but was released on Tuesday with a court date on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

“This individual’s actions are concerning and police recommended he be held in custody to deter similar actions from occurring,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Fortunately, the security guard and other bystander were not injured during this act of violence.

“Our office will continue to work with the BC Prosecution Service to ensure police did everything possible to maintain safety for our community.”