2 facing drug trafficking, firearms charges after Airdrie RCMP find gun, drugs in area home

Drug-related charges have been laid against two young adults following a search warrant execution in Aidrie, Alta., on Friday.

Airdrie RCMP was part of a “large police presence” in that city’s southwest on Friday morning, executing the search warrant. At the time, police said there was no risk to the public.

On Tuesday, RCMP announced they found a hand gun, cocaine, fentanyl and cash in the home, and had charged two individuals.

Nathan Appiah Dwumaah, a 20-year-old resident of Airdrie, was brought before a justice of the peace and released on $250 cash bail with conditions. Dwumaah faces firearms, drug trafficking and weapons charges, and is due to appear in court on March 28.

Rahma Shafei, 18, also of Airdrie, was brought before a justice of the peace and released on a $500 promise to pay with conditions. Shafei faces two drug trafficking charges and is due to appear in an Airdrie court on April 18.

RCMP thanked members of the public for their cooperation during the March 22 police operation.