Crime

‘Hoax of terrorist activity’: Woman charged after false claims of impending attack in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A woman who went to four locations and made false claims of an impending terrorist attack is facing charges, Toronto police say.

The Toronto Police Service announced charges Tuesday in a “public mischief and hoax of terrorist activity” investigation.

Police said officers responded on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. to several calls in the Strachan Avenue and Queen Street West area.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The accused allegedly went to the home of someone she didn’t know, a church, a community centre and a bar.

“The accused told people of an impending terrorist attack, or that a building would blow up,” police said.

Officers located the suspect and she was arrested.

No injuries were reported and no explosives were found, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest this incident was motivated by hate,” police said. It’s unclear what may have motivated the alleged actions.

A 46-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with two counts of hoax of terrorist activity causing fear, two counts of public mischief by filing a false report, and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

