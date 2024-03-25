33-year-old facing arson charge after Regina garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man from Regina is facing charges after lighting a garage on fire over the weekend.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, Regina fire and police crews arrived at the scene on the 1700 block of Montreal Street in the city’s Heritage neighbourhood.

According to police, when they arrived they found a garage in flames. Through investigation, they found that a male was seen leaving the garage shortly before the fire was reported.

After a search of the area, police found and arrested the suspect nearby.

Crews on scene of a garage fire on the 1700 Blk. of Montreal St. No injuries reported and fire will be investigated for cause. #yqr pic.twitter.com/Gei9Y61sC1 — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) March 23, 2024

He was identified and found to be breaching his conditions of probation. An investigation found the man was responsible for the fire and he was charged.

Brian Wescoupe faces one count of arson and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.