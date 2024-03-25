Menu

Crime

‘Unprovoked’ needle-nose plier attack leads to charges: Kingston police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 5:00 pm
1 min read
Kingston police have laid charges in connection with what they say was an unprovoked attack with needle-nose pliers in the city's downtown. View image in full screen
Kingston police have laid charges in connection with what they say was an unprovoked attack with needle-nose pliers in the city's downtown. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Kingston police have laid charges in connection with what they say was an unprovoked attack with needle-nose pliers in the city’s downtown.

Police say the victim and a friend were walking in the area of Princess and Clergy Streets when they noticed the accused walking towards them “while waving a pointed implement in the air in an erratic motion” shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The accused then made a thrusting motion toward the victim, with what was now confirmed to be needle nose pliers, striking them forcefully in the arm,” police said in a Monday media release.

“This unprovoked attack did not injure the victim, who along with their friend was able to get away from the accused, however, it caused both of them to fear for their safety and question why this stranger committed the assault in the first place.”

Police say the suspect was found to be in possession of needle-nose pliers when officers caught up with them in the area a short time later.

The accused, an unidentified 41-year-old from Kingston, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and two counts of breaching probation.

 

 

