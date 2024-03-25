Work to fix Whitemud overpass at Anthony Henday Drive expected to start this summer

Drivers will be waiting several more months for repairs to the Whitemud Drive overpass at Anthony Henday Drive on the east side of the city to be complete.

Last June, a semi hauling an excavator slammed into the underside of the overpass. Police said the driver was heading north, attempting to exit the Henday at the Whitemud exit ramp, when the semi hit the overpass, causing extensive damage.

The excavator hit several girders, breaking away concrete and exposing rebar. Nearly two weeks later, work began to remove the excavator.

Traffic at the site has been impacted ever since, with one lane of Whitemud Drive eastbound over the Henday closed. The closure causes major traffic backups, particularly during rush hour.

The Alberta government said Friday that a consultant has been hired and is working on the detailed design to repair the damaged girders. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Economic Corridors said work is anticipated to be finished this fall.

“Detailed design should be finalized this spring, after which it will be reviewed by an independent party,” read a statement to Global News on Friday.

“Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors is aiming to tender the contract by May of this year, with construction to follow in summer 2024.

“Depending on weather, the repairing of the girders is anticipated to be completed in fall 2024.”

A 22-year-old man who was driving the semi was charged with five offences under the Traffic Safety Act, the Highway Development and Protection Act and the Cargo Securement Standard.

The charges against the man, whose name was not released, include having a heavy vehicle not secured against moving, operating an over-dimensional vehicle on a highway contrary to the permit and interfering with or damaging a highway.