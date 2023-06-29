Work begins to move excavator stuck under overpass by east part of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Work has begun to remove the excavator that’s stuck under the Whitemud overpass on the southeast part of Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton for nearly two weeks.

A semi-truck carrying the excavator smashed into the overpass on June 16, closing access for northbound traffic to exit west.

According to an update from Alberta Transportation on Thursday, crews hope to remove the excavator by Friday.

“Shoring towers will be installed over the next few days as a temporary support measure while the excavator is removed,” reads the update from the government department.

Alberta Transportation added that safety netting will also be installed to protect the traffic below on the eastbound Whitemud Drive ramp to northbound Anthony Henday Drive.

Alberta Transportation said it does not have a timeline for repairs and does not yet know how much it will cost.

Fardeem Habibzai, a structural engineer and the president of Kalkatic Engineering, said it looks like several girders and some of the bridge deck were destroyed — meaning it’s a large task to fix.

“Because they have to shore, they have to remove a section of the girder itself, then, you know, lap the rebars together, make sure they are tied properly,” he explained.

“It’s going to be quite a bit of work.”

Habibzai believes replacing the damaged part of the overpass might make more sense than repairing it.

“It’s not a one-day job,” he said.

“There’s quite a bit of work you have to do, right? So, it’s a costly route to undertake.”

Regardless of what the province does to fix it, Habibzai said he believes it could take six months to a year to complete.

The northbound Anthony Henday ramp to westbound Whitemud Drive, the eastbound Whitemud Drive ramp to northbound Anthony Henday Drive, and two of the three lanes of the eastbound Whitemud Drive Bridge remain closed.