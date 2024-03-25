Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Juno Awards 2024: A night of surprises, political commentary at music gala

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 9:36 am
1 min read
Anne Murray View image in full screen
Anne Murray prepares to present the award for group of the year at the Juno Awards in Halifax on March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax played host this weekend to the annual Juno Awards show, with singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado presiding over the event.

Sunday night’s show was kicked off by surprise guest Anne Murray, with the native Nova Scotian presenting the first award of the evening, group of the year, to Toronto band the Beaches.

Montreal’s Charlotte Cardin scored album of the year with her 99 Nights, while Ottawa-raised singer Talk was chosen as breakthrough artist for his incredible rise on the back of his hit single Run Away to Mars.

Click to play video: 'Junos 2024: Previewing the star-studded night in Canadian music'
Junos 2024: Previewing the star-studded night in Canadian music

Pop sisters Tegan and Sara were honoured for their work with LGBTQ+ youth and were presented the humanitarian award by Halifax-bred actor Elliot Page. Page and the sisters took the opportunity to call out a recent trend in politics that they say threatens the health of trans youth.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Karan Aujla sailed to a fan choice win on the growing popularity of the Punjabi-Canadian music genre, which has seen its profile rise as more listeners gravitate to its fusion of hip-hop, pop and other mainstream sounds.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

And Maestro Fresh Wes was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Born Wesley Williams, the artist whose biggest hit was Let Your Backbone Slide, becomes the first hip-hop member of the esteemed space.

For a complete list of Juno Award winners, please visit the official site.

More on Entertainment
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices