Crash in Scarborough, Ont., sends vehicle into mosque: police

A two-vehicle collision in Scarborough, Ont., on Sunday caused one vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a mosque, police say.

Officers say reports of a collision in the area of Bertrand Avenue and Birchmount Road came in around 11:15 a.m.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were dispatched to the scene. Police say one of the vehicles crashed through a mosque on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Paramedics said they assessed one person on scene, but no one involved required further medical treatment.

Officers said road closures were in effect while they assessed the situation further.