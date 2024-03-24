Menu

Crash in Scarborough, Ont., sends vehicle into mosque: police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 12:26 pm
1 min read
Officers say reports of the collision came in Sunday morning shortly after 11 a.m. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Officers say reports of the collision came in Sunday morning shortly after 11 a.m. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
A two-vehicle collision in Scarborough, Ont., on Sunday caused one vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a mosque, police say.

Officers say reports of a collision in the area of Bertrand Avenue and Birchmount Road came in around 11:15 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were dispatched to the scene. Police say one of the vehicles crashed through a mosque on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Paramedics said they assessed one person on scene, but no one involved required further medical treatment.

Officers said road closures were in effect while they assessed the situation further.

