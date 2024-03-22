Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Additional murder charge laid in north-central homicide: Edmonton police

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 6:28 pm
1 min read
Edmonton fatal stabbing View image in full screen
Edmonton police responded to a stabbing in the area of 118th Avenue and 97th Street on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police said Friday a second person was arrested and charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 30-year-old man in north-central Edmonton on Sunday.

At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stabbing near 118th Avenue and 97th Street. They found an injured man who was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

He was identified as Tjijandjeua Gift Tjaveondja. An autopsy Wednesday determined he died from a stab wound to the chest and his death was ruled homicide.

Dakota Johnson, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in connection with Tjaveondja’s death. Police said the two did not know each other.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Friday, police said Byron Cardinal, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in relation to Tjaveondja’s death. They didn’t know each other either, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe there were more people involved in an altercation that led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information or camera footage related to this incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Click to play video: 'New ‘Make the Call’ initiative to curb crime in Alberta Avenue by calling Edmonton police'
New ‘Make the Call’ initiative to curb crime in Alberta Avenue by calling Edmonton police
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices