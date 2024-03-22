Additional murder charge laid in north-central homicide: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said Friday a second person was arrested and charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 30-year-old man in north-central Edmonton on Sunday.

At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stabbing near 118th Avenue and 97th Street. They found an injured man who was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

He was identified as Tjijandjeua Gift Tjaveondja. An autopsy Wednesday determined he died from a stab wound to the chest and his death was ruled homicide.

Dakota Johnson, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in connection with Tjaveondja’s death. Police said the two did not know each other.

On Friday, police said Byron Cardinal, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in relation to Tjaveondja’s death. They didn’t know each other either, police said.

Investigators believe there were more people involved in an altercation that led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information or camera footage related to this incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.