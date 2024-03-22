SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sobriety being celebrated at Vancouver comedy club

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 2:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Sobriety celebrated at Vancouver comedy club'
This is BC: Sobriety celebrated at Vancouver comedy club
A Vancouver man who has struggled with sobriety has come up with a unique way to help others. He has launched an alcohol-free comedy club for those recovering from addiction and the sober curious. Jay Durant has the story on This is BC.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a room where recovery meetings are held once a week, the idea to launch a much different type of comedy club was born.

“I wanted to create a space where those people could come and enjoy themselves without having to imbibe,” said Conor Levesque, founder of By The Hour Comedy.

Stocked with alcohol-free refreshments, the Well Studios venue is set for another showcase night at Vancouver’s City Centre Motor Hotel.

Levesque’s dreams of a career in entertainment were derailed at a young age because of drinking. Now three-and-a-half years sober, he is making a comeback.

“It really started to affect my relationships, my job, my housing,” Levesque said. “The beauty thing about sobriety is that those things still exist and you can take them back.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This pop-up night spot, which has become a permanent weekly feature, is offering an alternative for people in recovery and the sober curious.

Story continues below advertisement

“The nighttime is the hardest time for people often. It’s just somewhere to go to have fun where alcohol isn’t involved or drugs aren’t involved,” said Jon Hilderman, who’s helping Levesque with By The Hour Comedy.

And it’s a unique experience for veteran comedians, some of whom are on their own path of sobriety.

“I’ve been in standup for 25 years, but I’ve never heard of, or seen, a place dedicated to sober comedy,” professional comedian Damonde Tschritter said.

Trending Now

It’s been 10 years since Levesque has been on a stage. This is a huge step that he hopes inspires others, as he plans to take By The hour Comedy to even more audiences.

“We can open up events in Calgary or Victoria. We want to grow it outside of Vancouver,” Levesque said. “Vancouver has a huge recovery community and we have to be spearheading this movement and bringing it to other communities as well.”

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Brothers spark successful film company'
This is BC: Brothers spark successful film company
Advertisement
More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices