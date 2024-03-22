Menu

Crime

One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives returned to B.C. to face murder charge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Accused BC gangster dropping extradition fight from Puerto Rico'
Accused BC gangster dropping extradition fight from Puerto Rico
Conor D'Monte, the accused gangster who is charged with murder and conspiracy, says he is giving up his extradition fight from Puerto Rico and returning to B.C. to face the charges. Rumina Daya reports – Jan 24, 2024
Conor D’Monte, the accused gangster who is charged with murder and conspiracy, has now been extradited to Canada from Puerto Rico.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) said in a statement on Friday that D’Monte, one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, is now in a Canadian pre-trial facility.

He was being held in custody in Puerto Rico where he was arrested after years of being on the run for his alleged role in a gang-related homicide.

“CFSEU-BC and our police partners from around the globe spent many years looking for Conor D’Monte. Just like other fugitives, including Rabih Alkhalil who is also one of Canada’s ‘Most Wanted’, CFSEU-BC and police will not stop until we catch those wanted for violent crimes,” Assistant Comm. Manny Mann, CFSEU-BC’s chief officer, said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'High-profile B.C. gangster ordered extradited from Puerto Rico'
High-profile B.C. gangster ordered extradited from Puerto Rico

D’Monte was charged with first-degree murder in 2011 in the killing of rival Red Scorpion gangster Kevin LeClair.

He is also charged with one count of conspiracy to murder the Bacon brothers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The RCMP has described D’Monte as the leader of the UN gang.

It remains unclear how one of the most wanted men in Canada slipped out of the country under the watch of police in 2011.

CFSEU-BC worked with the United States Marshals Service, US Customs and Border Protection, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Canadian Department of Justice, Canadian Consular Services and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to bring D’Monte back to Canada.

Click to play video: 'B.C. gangster charged in rival gang hit loses court battle in extradition fight'
B.C. gangster charged in rival gang hit loses court battle in extradition fight

— with files from Rumina Daya

