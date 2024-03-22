Man ‘charges’ at Vancouver officers armed with knife, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested and charged after a scary incident in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

Vancouver police said officers were called to the corner of Clark Drive and East Hastings Street around 11:30 a.m., for a report of a man waving a kitchen knife.

When officers arrived, Vancouver police say the man stepped onto the street and “came at the officers.”

The suspect reportedly ignored police commands and continued to advance toward officers.

“Our officers fired multiple rounds from a less-lethal shotgun, and deployed a taser during the arrest,” says Sgt. Steve Addison.

“The suspect was taken to hospital as a precaution, but has since been discharged and is now in jail.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The arrest was captured on video and has been circulating on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is what I would call a bone-chilling video,” Chief Constable Adam Palmer said in a Thursday press conference. “(It showed) some of the real stressors, and challenging and dangerous situations our officers face every day in this city.”

Abolfazi Amini, 36, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Also on the same day, a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in the area of Smith and Beatty streets, in a completely different random stranger assault.

Officers were able to arrest a 46-year-old man in that incident.

Kent Meades has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault uttering threats and more charges are expected, Palmer said.

Meades remains in custody.