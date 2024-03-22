Menu

Crime

Man ‘charges’ at Vancouver officers armed with knife, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mental health and recent attacks'
Mental health and recent attacks
The random violence of this week is renewing calls for more to be done for those with mental illness and to protect the public. Troy Charles has word of yet another incident.
A man has been arrested and charged after a scary incident in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

Vancouver police said officers were called to the corner of Clark Drive and East Hastings Street around 11:30 a.m., for a report of a man waving a kitchen knife.

When officers arrived, Vancouver police say the man stepped onto the street and “came at the officers.”

The suspect reportedly ignored police commands and continued to advance toward officers.

“Our officers fired multiple rounds from a less-lethal shotgun, and deployed a taser during the arrest,” says Sgt. Steve Addison.

“The suspect was taken to hospital as a precaution, but has since been discharged and is now in jail.”

The arrest was captured on video and has been circulating on social media.

“It is what I would call a bone-chilling video,” Chief Constable Adam Palmer said in a Thursday press conference. “(It showed) some of the real stressors, and challenging and dangerous situations our officers face every day in this city.”

Abolfazi Amini, 36, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Also on the same day, a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in the area of Smith and Beatty streets, in a completely different random stranger assault.

Officers were able to arrest a 46-year-old man in that incident.

Kent Meades has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault uttering threats and more charges are expected, Palmer said.

Meades remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'New details in random knife attack in downtown Vancouver'
New details in random knife attack in downtown Vancouver
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

