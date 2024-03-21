Transit bus struck in shocking Victoria collision, 1 person seriously hurt

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are investigating driver impairment as a possible factor in a crash that sent vehicles careening into a transit bus and left one person with serious injuries.

The shocking collision was caught on camera.

In a media release, police said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Bay streets.

Video shows a transit bus pulling up to a stop northbound on Douglas Street, where it remained during a red light.

A car can then be seen speeding southbound, running the red light, and T-boning a pickup truck headed eastbound in the intersection.

The two vehicles then smash into the front of the transit bus, while two pedestrians who were waiting for the light run to escape flying debris.

The bus was seriously damaged but incredibly none of the passengers aboard or the driver suffered serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the truck that was hit, however, suffered “serious and possibly life-altering injuries,” police said.

The car’s two occupants suffered minor injuries.

Police said they collected a blood sample from the car’s driver to determine if they were impaired at the time of the collision.