Crime

RCMP officer helps rescue mom, 3 kids after crash into St. Lawrence River

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 2:42 pm
1 min read
A sign that translates to "risk of drowning," is shown next to the St. Lawrence River in Montreal on Monday, June 26, 2023. View image in full screen
A sign that translates to "risk of drowning," is shown next to the St. Lawrence River in Montreal on Monday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
An RCMP officer is being credited for helping a family escape from the freezing depths of the St. Lawrence River near the Ontario-Quebec border earlier this month.

The Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle containing a four members of a family went off of County Road-2 in South Glengarry and into the St. Lawrence River on March 10 at around 9:30 p.m.

A mother and her three kids, aged 20, 11 and five, were trapped inside the vehicle, which was partially submerged, according to police, adding that none of the occupants were able to swim.

They could not open the doors but did manage to crack open a window, OPP say.

The oldest daughter called 911 and emergency services were headed to the scene but a local RCMP officer was nearby and arrived first.

Provincial police credited the RCMP officer with helping the family escape the vehicle to shore.

They say the family was soon in the care of paramedics but they did not suffer any physical ill effects as a result of the incident.

South Glengarry sits just east of Cornwall, on the Ontario side of the border with Quebec.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

