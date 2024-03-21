Menu

58 distracted drivers ticketed in less than 24 hours: Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Should B.C.’s distracted driving rules be modernized?'
Should B.C.’s distracted driving rules be modernized?
The province's distracted driving laws are under the microscope again. Last week we told you about how police and even ICBC don't fully understand the rules. Experts tell Global News the confusion is a clear indicator that the laws need to be rewritten. Aaron McArthur reports. – Mar 14, 2023
During just one day of monitoring the roads for distracted drivers, Kelowna, B.C., Mounties doled out 58 tickets.

Officers set up in the 2100 block of Enterprise Way and the Richter Street at Raymer Road school zone area March 15 and handed out 44 tickets for use of an electronic device while driving, 12 of which were in a school zone. Along with a couple of tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, officers also served 12 violations for speeding in a school zone.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Fall distracted driving campaign'
Traffic Tips: Fall distracted driving campaign
Trending Now

“It’s almost bittersweet because I’m proud my team is catching these drivers and making our roads safer, yet this number of offenders especially in a school zone is simply unacceptable to everyone,” Sgt. Colby Attlesey said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our message remains the same, please stay off your phones and be mindful of your speed at all times.”

 

