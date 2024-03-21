58 distracted drivers ticketed in less than 24 hours: Kelowna RCMP

During just one day of monitoring the roads for distracted drivers, Kelowna, B.C., Mounties doled out 58 tickets.
Officers set up in the 2100 block of Enterprise Way and the Richter Street at Raymer Road school zone area March 15 and handed out 44 tickets for use of an electronic device while driving, 12 of which were in a school zone. Along with a couple of tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, officers also served 12 violations for speeding in a school zone.
“It’s almost bittersweet because I’m proud my team is catching these drivers and making our roads safer, yet this number of offenders especially in a school zone is simply unacceptable to everyone,” Sgt. Colby Attlesey said.
“Our message remains the same, please stay off your phones and be mindful of your speed at all times.”
