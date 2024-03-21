Menu

Crime

Man taken for ride in his own truck by suspects tied to Milton home invasion: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 2:50 pm
A Halton Regional Police say they are investigating an armed home invasion in Milton on Mar. 21, 2024. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police say they are investigating an armed home invasion in Milton on Mar. 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Halton police say a Milton, Ont. man was taken for an anxious ride early Thursday morning during an alleged home invasion in the city’s east end.

Investigators say a resident, woken up and confronted by a male suspect near his bedroom, was forced into his truck around 2 a.m. by gunpoint and driven a short distance before being told to get out on the side of the road.

“The resident was forced into the passenger seat while two suspects got into the back and another drove a stolen white BMW X5M vehicle the suspects arrived in,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

Prior to the ride, three men demanded cash or jewelry from the resident before directing him at gunpoint into his idling vehicle occupied by a fourth suspect waiting behind the wheel.

“The suspects stole the resident’s Dodge RAM pickup truck, wallet and cell phone,” said police. “The resident did not sustain any physical injuries.”

Detectives say they only have descriptions for two of the suspects, both described as men in their 20s dressed all in black and ranging from five foot eight inches to six feet in height.

The investigation is ongoing.

