Man taken for ride in his own truck by suspects tied to Milton home invasion: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police say a Milton, Ont. man was taken for an anxious ride early Thursday morning during an alleged home invasion in the city’s east end.

Investigators say a resident, woken up and confronted by a male suspect near his bedroom, was forced into his truck around 2 a.m. by gunpoint and driven a short distance before being told to get out on the side of the road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The resident was forced into the passenger seat while two suspects got into the back and another drove a stolen white BMW X5M vehicle the suspects arrived in,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

Prior to the ride, three men demanded cash or jewelry from the resident before directing him at gunpoint into his idling vehicle occupied by a fourth suspect waiting behind the wheel.

“The suspects stole the resident’s Dodge RAM pickup truck, wallet and cell phone,” said police. “The resident did not sustain any physical injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say they only have descriptions for two of the suspects, both described as men in their 20s dressed all in black and ranging from five foot eight inches to six feet in height.

The investigation is ongoing.