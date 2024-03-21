Calgary teens create ‘everlasting bouquets’ for kids in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Some hardworking Calgary teens are bringing new comfort to families going through a tough time.

They’re showing their support with some creative crafting.

Members of a leadership club at Forest Lawn High School are crocheting flowers, then putting them together to make bouquets.

The students are making them to give to young patients at the Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) in Calgary.

“When you have flowers, it’s like a constant reminder that someone thought of you,” Grade 12 student Emeline Niyonsenga said. “It’s good to see that people support you.”

The students have spent the past five months on the project.

“We thought ‘What about the kids who have to stay a long time in the hospital, like, if they have cancer or some chronic illness?’” Grade 12 student Lynn Huynh said. “We thought ‘Why don’t we just make an everlasting bouquet, so they always have flowers as a sign of comfort and hope, as they go through such a vulnerable stage in their lives?”

The teens are crocheting enough flowers to make 50 bouquets for kids at the ACH.

“(Flowers are) very cheerful, in times of stress and hardship,” Grade 10 student Hasset Mihrete said.

The students crocheted several types of flowers, including roses, tulips and daisies.

“(The bouquets help patients) to know that someone cares about you,” Grade 10 student Angelica Ty said. “To receive that is heartwarming”.

The project is also warming the heart of the teacher who supports the leadership club.

“I am so proud of the girls,” teacher Ariana Martin said. ”I’m just so encouraged by youth taking an interest in their community, being selfless.”

Along with the flowers, the students are also crocheting surprise items for the young patients.

“We’re making a jellyfish for every bouquet – it’d be more appealing to the kids,” Grade 11 student Sammy Dumayhe said. “It could be, like, ‘Oh, wow, it’s so cute, there’s a little friend – I could name him something.'”

The students are planning on sending their bouquets to the ACH later this spring.

“We’ll have our dreams actually come to reality,” Huynh said. “so we’re super excited.”