Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary teens create ‘everlasting bouquets’ for kids in hospital

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 5:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary teens create ‘everlasting bouquets’ for kids in hospital'
Calgary teens create ‘everlasting bouquets’ for kids in hospital
WATCH: Some hardworking Calgary teens are bringing new comfort to families going through a tough time. As Gil Tucker reports, they’re showing their support with some creative crafting.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some hardworking Calgary teens are bringing new comfort to families going through a tough time.

They’re showing their support with some creative crafting.

Members of a leadership club at Forest Lawn High School are crocheting flowers, then putting them together to make bouquets.

The students are making them to give to young patients at the Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) in Calgary.

“When you have flowers, it’s like a constant reminder that someone thought of you,” Grade 12 student Emeline Niyonsenga said. “It’s good to see that people support you.”

The students have spent the past five months on the project.

“We thought ‘What about the kids who have to stay a long time in the hospital, like, if they have cancer or some chronic illness?’” Grade 12 student Lynn Huynh said. “We thought ‘Why don’t we just make an everlasting bouquet, so they always have flowers as a sign of comfort and hope, as they go through such a vulnerable stage in their lives?”

Story continues below advertisement

The teens are crocheting enough flowers to make 50 bouquets for kids at the ACH.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“(Flowers are) very cheerful, in times of stress and hardship,” Grade 10 student Hasset Mihrete said.

The students crocheted several types of flowers, including roses, tulips and daisies.

“(The bouquets help patients) to know that someone cares about you,” Grade 10 student Angelica Ty said. “To receive that is heartwarming”.

More on Calgary

The project is also warming the heart of the teacher who supports the leadership club.

“I am so proud of the girls,” teacher Ariana Martin said. ”I’m just so encouraged by youth taking an interest in their community, being selfless.”

Trending Now

Along with the flowers, the students are also crocheting surprise items for the young patients.

“We’re making a jellyfish for every bouquet – it’d be more appealing to the kids,” Grade 11 student Sammy Dumayhe said. “It could be, like, ‘Oh, wow, it’s so cute, there’s a little friend – I could name him something.'”

The students are planning on sending their bouquets to the ACH later this spring.

“We’ll have our dreams actually come to reality,” Huynh said. “so we’re super excited.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary performer’s show explores struggles with dyslexia: ’Nothing holds me back’'
Calgary performer’s show explores struggles with dyslexia: ’Nothing holds me back’
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices