Crime

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim to address knife attack

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 10:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stabbing in downtown Vancouver leaves one person injured'
Stabbing in downtown Vancouver leaves one person injured
Some frightening moments in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, when police were called to reports of a stabbing, and a man chasing people with a knife. The arrest of a suspect was caught on video. Rumina Daya reports.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim will speak to the public Thursday afternoon, following a knife attack Wednesday in the downtown core.

Sim will be joined by Vancouver Police Chief Constable Adam Palmer in the press conference, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. at city hall.

Global News will be live streaming the press conference in this article.

The attack happened just before noon in the area of Smithe and Beatty streets.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
A man was reportedly chasing multiple people while armed with a knife. One person was stabbed and taken to hospital, police said.

The suspect, a 46-year-old man, was arrested nearby.

“I was so glad I made it into the building because the situation was so confusing, … all the people running, the guy screaming. (I) saw a man running, (it was) so chaotic — the four officers running at him, trying to get him down,” Richard Reiche said, who watched the scene unfold.

A source told Global News the suspect has allegedly been involved in other assaults before Wednesday’s stabbing.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate downtown stabbing'
Vancouver police investigate downtown stabbing
