Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim to address knife attack

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim will speak to the public Thursday afternoon, following a knife attack Wednesday in the downtown core.
Sim will be joined by Vancouver Police Chief Constable Adam Palmer in the press conference, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. at city hall.
Global News will be live streaming the press conference in this article.
The attack happened just before noon in the area of Smithe and Beatty streets.
A man was reportedly chasing multiple people while armed with a knife. One person was stabbed and taken to hospital, police said.
The suspect, a 46-year-old man, was arrested nearby.
“I was so glad I made it into the building because the situation was so confusing, … all the people running, the guy screaming. (I) saw a man running, (it was) so chaotic — the four officers running at him, trying to get him down,” Richard Reiche said, who watched the scene unfold.
A source told Global News the suspect has allegedly been involved in other assaults before Wednesday’s stabbing.
