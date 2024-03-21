Menu

Crime

Partner of slain Toronto police officer set to testify at murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 6:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'On day one of the trial for Umar Zameer, the jury heard it’s a fact that Zameer struck and killed Constable Jeff Northrup'
On day one of the trial for Umar Zameer, the jury heard it’s a fact that Zameer struck and killed Constable Jeff Northrup
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, the defence says Zameer didn’t know Northrup and his partner were police officers because they were in plainclothes and thought they were being targeted.
The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to hear from the officer’s partner today.

Det. Const. Lisa Forbes is set to take the stand at the trial of Umar Zameer.

Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after he was run over by a car in an underground parking garage below Toronto City Hall.

Court has heard Northrup and Forbes were in plain clothes when they arrived at the garage to investigate a stabbing. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

In their opening remarks to the jury on Wednesday, prosecutors and defence lawyers painted drastically different pictures of the events that led to Northrup’s death.

The defence argued the officer’s death was a “tragic accident” caused by a misunderstanding and fear, while the Crown pinned it on a series of choices made by Zameer over a few short moments.

Jurors watched security footage from the area around city hall as well as the garage on Wednesday, but were told the video from the parking area is limited.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

