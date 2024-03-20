Stretch of Cambie Street closed in Vancouver after ‘serious assault’

There was a large police presence in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, as officers responded to a “serious assault.”
Vancouver police said they closed Cambie Street to traffic between Smithe and Robson streets as they investigated.
Images from the scene show multiple police cruisers and ambulances, along with what appears to be police tape.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Police have not given an estimated time for the route to reopen.
Vancouver police step up patrols in Stanley Park following alleged sex assault
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Mom who left toddler at home while on 10-day holiday gets life sentence for murder
- Cocaine worth $194M seized at Port of Halifax after tip from U.S. Homeland Security
- Are home invasions rising in Canada? How to protect yourself
- Ontario woman seeks justice in brutal slaying of pet emu, worries for family’s safety
Comments