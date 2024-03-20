Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stretch of Cambie Street closed in Vancouver after ‘serious assault’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
Police tape seen at the intersection of Cambie and Smithe streets on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. View image in full screen
Police tape seen at the intersection of Cambie and Smithe streets on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There was a large police presence in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, as officers responded to a “serious assault.”

Vancouver police said they closed Cambie Street to traffic between Smithe and Robson streets as they investigated.

Images from the scene show multiple police cruisers and ambulances, along with what appears to be police tape.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police have not given an estimated time for the route to reopen.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police step up patrols in Stanley Park following alleged sex assault'
Vancouver police step up patrols in Stanley Park following alleged sex assault
Trending Now

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices