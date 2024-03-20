Stretch of Cambie Street closed in Vancouver after ‘serious assault’

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There was a large police presence in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, as officers responded to a “serious assault.”

Vancouver police said they closed Cambie Street to traffic between Smithe and Robson streets as they investigated.

Images from the scene show multiple police cruisers and ambulances, along with what appears to be police tape.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police have not given an estimated time for the route to reopen.

2:37 Vancouver police step up patrols in Stanley Park following alleged sex assault