Crime

‘Senseless act of violence’: N.S. police appeal for info in killing of 18-year-old man

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
The RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information in relation to a homicide in North Preston. View image in full screen
The RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information in relation to a homicide in North Preston. ajw
Police in Nova Scotia are appealing for information in the homicide of an 18-year-old man, who died in hospital four days after being shot.

RCMP and Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to the report of a shooting on Downey Road in the community of North Preston just before 4:30 p.m. on March 14.

The victim, now identified as Dieago Downey, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on March 18. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled his death a homicide.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
“We’re appealing to people who witnessed the shooting or have information about the incident to come forward,” Sgt. Jason Withrow of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division unit said in a statement.

“We’re talking about the life of a young man lost to a senseless act of violence … your willingness to speak up could make a difference in identifying those responsible for Mr. Downey’s death.”

In addition to information, police are looking for video from the area at the time of the shooting. Investigators also want to speak to anyone who knows Downey’s “movements prior to the 4:23 p.m. 911 call.”

Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5020.

