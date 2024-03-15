Man, 18, seriously injured after shooting in North Preston, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A young man has been left with serious injuries after a shooting in North Preston, N.S. late Thursday afternoon.

In a release, the RCMP said officers were called to a report of a shooting on Downey Road around 4:23 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old man with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

“Throughout the investigation, officers found numerous shell casings and damage consistent with bullet holes,” the release said. “No other injuries have been reported to police.”

Investigators do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).