Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 18, seriously injured after shooting in North Preston, N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 10:05 am
1 min read
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A young man has been left with serious injuries after a shooting in North Preston, N.S. late Thursday afternoon.

In a release, the RCMP said officers were called to a report of a shooting on Downey Road around 4:23 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old man with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

“Throughout the investigation, officers found numerous shell casings and damage consistent with bullet holes,” the release said. “No other injuries have been reported to police.”

Trending Now

Investigators do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices