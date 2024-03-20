‘Prolific’ high-risk sex offender living Belleville, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender, deemed to be a “prolific offender” by Toronto police, is living in Belleville, Ont., police say.

David Joseph Rodgers, 37, moved to the Belleville area March 1 while on bail on charges from Toronto police of breaching an 810.1 order.

An 810.1 order is a peace bond used by police against offenders they fear may commit sex offences against kids under 14 years of age.

Belleville police said they also charged Rodgers with breaching his bail conditions last week, but he has since been re-released on bail.

“The Belleville Police Service believes Rodgers may pose a risk to the community, particularly children,” police said in a media release Wednesday.

“Residents are asked to be watchful and report any suspicious people in their neighbourhoods or public places.”

Rodgers is a two-time federal offender with a criminal history that includes making, importing, distributing, possessing and selling child pornography as well as sexual interference.

Rodgers is also on a 161 prohibition order in relation to children for life, Belleville police say.

Belleville police say they will be closely monitoring Rodgers, whose latest bail conditions include having no contact with anyone under the age of 16 and a prohibition from public places such as parks, playgrounds, schools or anywhere those under 16 will be present.

Rodgers also must report any change in address to police and must remain at his place of residency unless he’s alerted police in advance.

Rodgers is described as six feet tall and 240 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belleville police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).