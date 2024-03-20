Man pleads not guilty to charges related to largest wildfire in N.S. history

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man has pleaded not guilty to three provincial offences in relation to the Barrington Lake wildfire last spring.

The wildfire was the largest in the province’s history, having burned through 23,379 hectares in southwestern Nova Scotia. It broke out on May 26, 2023, and was declared under control on June 13, before being extinguished on July 26.

The fire forced more than 6,000 people from their homes and destroyed 60 houses and cottages.

In January, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said 22-year-old Dalton Clark Stewart of Villagedale was charged under the provincial Forests Act.

He is accused of lighting a fire on privately owned land without the permission of the owner or occupier, failing to take reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of a fire, and leaving a fire unattended.

Stewart’s lawyer appeared via video call Wednesday at the Shelburne Provincial Court to enter Stewart’s plea of not guilty to all three charges.

A hearing will take place June 5 to set a trial date.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has previously said that people convicted of violations under the provincial Forests Act can be fined up to $50,000 and/or face up to six months in prison.

— with files from Global News’ Alex Cooke and Megan King