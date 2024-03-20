Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man pleads not guilty to charges related to largest wildfire in N.S. history

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 10:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for transparency in Nova Scotia wildfire probe amid ‘rumours and heresay’'
Calls for transparency in Nova Scotia wildfire probe amid ‘rumours and heresay’
RELATED: Nova Scotians who lost their homes in the 2023 wildfires are working towards rebuilding their futures, but they don't have many answers on what caused the disaster. As Heidi Petracek explains, recent revelations are igniting calls for officials to be more forthcoming with information – Jan 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia man has pleaded not guilty to three provincial offences in relation to the Barrington Lake wildfire last spring.

The wildfire was the largest in the province’s history, having burned through 23,379 hectares in southwestern Nova Scotia. It broke out on May 26, 2023, and was declared under control on June 13, before being extinguished on July 26.

The fire forced more than 6,000 people from their homes and destroyed 60 houses and cottages.

In January, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said 22-year-old Dalton Clark Stewart of Villagedale was charged under the provincial Forests Act.

He is accused of lighting a fire on privately owned land without the permission of the owner or occupier, failing to take reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of a fire, and leaving a fire unattended.

Story continues below advertisement
Shelburne Municipal Court House in Nova Scotia View image in full screen
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded not guilty to several charges in relation to the Barrington Lake wildfire last spring. Megan King/Global News

Stewart’s lawyer appeared via video call Wednesday at the Shelburne Provincial Court to enter Stewart’s plea of not guilty to all three charges.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A hearing will take place June 5 to set a trial date.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has previously said that people convicted of violations under the provincial Forests Act can be fined up to $50,000 and/or face up to six months in prison.

— with files from Global News’ Alex Cooke and Megan King 

Click to play video: 'Shelburne County wildfire remains out of control'
Shelburne County wildfire remains out of control
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices