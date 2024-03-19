Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Edmonton shelter attack goes to trial

See more sharing options

A man accused of manslaughter in the 2022 death of a 54-year-old man at a central Edmonton shelter is facing trial.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 2022, police responded to an assault near 100th Street and 105A Avenue.

While paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim, he died later from his injuries in hospital.

Stanley Jago, now 33, was charged with manslaughter.

Two autopsies determined that Thomas Gignac, 54, died from “blunt head trauma combined with pre-existing medical conditions.”

The death was deemed homicide, police said.

