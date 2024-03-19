Menu

Crime

Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Edmonton shelter attack goes to trial

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 7:24 pm
1 min read
Defendant box in a courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
Defendant box in a courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A man accused of manslaughter in the 2022 death of a 54-year-old man at a central Edmonton shelter is facing trial.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 2022, police responded to an assault near 100th Street and 105A Avenue.

While paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim, he died later from his injuries in hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Stanley Jago, now 33, was charged with manslaughter.

Two autopsies determined that Thomas Gignac, 54, died from “blunt head trauma combined with pre-existing medical conditions.”

The death was deemed homicide, police said.

