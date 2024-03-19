Menu

Headline link
Crime

RCMP jail Winnipeg duo after finding weapons, drugs in unregistered car

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport
RELATED: The Canada Border Services Agency seized nearly 75 kilograms of what they suspected was cocaine wrapped in individual packages, at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport – Feb 27, 2024
A man and woman from Winnipeg are behind bars after Selkirk RCMP found weapons, drugs, and other items in a car.

On Friday evening, Mounties were told about a suspicious vehicle on Highway 404 just east of Ferry Road in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements. A man and woman were associated with it, officers said.

Police got there and found the pair, authorities said, and further investigation showed the vehicle was unregistered.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When Mounties searched the car, a handgun and other weapons were found alongside ammunition, cash, leg shackles, 13 grams of cocaine, prescription medication and drug gear, RCMP said.

Both suspects face several drug and firearm-related charges.

RCMP said officers are still investigating.

Improper firearm storage tip leads to significant firearm seizure by RCMP
