York Regional Police seek suspects after assault, robbery at Richmond Hill home

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are looking for four suspects after a victim was assaulted and robbed at a home in Richmond Hill last week.

Police said the incident happened on Friday at around 11 p.m. at a residence in the area of Yonge Street and Gamble Road.

Investigators say the victim attended a residence in the area to conduct a “business transaction”. Once the victim entered the home, police say he was assaulted, and the suspects fled with his property.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police say.

The first suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old male, standing six feet tall with an average build and short black hair. He was seen wearing a yellow/brown shirt, dark pants and dark-rimmed glasses.

The other three suspects are described as males who were wearing all black clothing and black face masks, with a red pattern on one of the masks.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators would like to speak to anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone who has information or video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident is asked to come forward.