Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim assaulted during gunpoint robbery at Richmond Hill currency exchange: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three suspects are wanted after a victim was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery at a Richmond Hill currency exchange business on Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Major MacKenzie Drive.

Three suspects, armed with at least one gun, entered the business and demanded cash, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The suspects assaulted the victim before fleeing with merchandise from the business,” police allege.

The victim was taken to hospital, was treated and released, police added.

Officers described the suspects as males, around 30 years old with average builds who were between five-feet-seven-inches and six feet tall.

Trending Now

They were all wearing face masks, hooded sweaters, and dark-coloured pants, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

They reportedly fled the scene in a blue sedan.

Anyone who has information or video footage related to the case is asked to come forward.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices