Victim assaulted during gunpoint robbery at Richmond Hill currency exchange: police

Three suspects are wanted after a victim was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery at a Richmond Hill currency exchange business on Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Major MacKenzie Drive.

Three suspects, armed with at least one gun, entered the business and demanded cash, police said.

“The suspects assaulted the victim before fleeing with merchandise from the business,” police allege.

The victim was taken to hospital, was treated and released, police added.

Officers described the suspects as males, around 30 years old with average builds who were between five-feet-seven-inches and six feet tall.

They were all wearing face masks, hooded sweaters, and dark-coloured pants, police said.

They reportedly fled the scene in a blue sedan.

Anyone who has information or video footage related to the case is asked to come forward.