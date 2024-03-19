Saskatoon police make drug, weapon bust after chasing ‘suspicious’ vehicle

A 33-year-old man faces several charges after officers pursued a vehicle they deemed “suspicious.”
Saskatoon police said they tried to stop the vehicle when they first saw it at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the 3000 block of Fairlight Drive, but the driver evaded officers.
“Officers believed the man operating the vehicle had possession of a weapon,” police stated. “Police successfully deployed a tire deflation device however the vehicle continued driving erratically south on Highway 219.”
Police said the vehicle was found in a ditch on Highway 219 and a K-9 tracked the man to a bush where he was arrested.
“A search of the vehicle located 25g of cocaine, 18g of methamphetamine, 12g of cannabis, along with a prohibited weapon, ammunition, and other drug paraphernalia,” police said.
The man has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, dangerous driving, evading police, drug related charges and a breach of several court orders.
