Armed robbery, suspicious device not linked: Belleville police

An armed robbery at a Belleville, Ont., credit union is not linked to a suspicious device found at a playground over the same time frame, police say.

Police closed an area around the waterfront after a suspicious package was found near a children’s playground at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The package was ultimately destroyed by the OPP’s explosives unit, but while officers dealt with that incident, police were also called to an armed robbery at the Alterna Credit Union on Sidney Street around 1 p.m.

Police released more information about both cases Tuesday, telling media that investigators do not believe the two calls are connected.

After asking the public for dashcam, CCTV, or other video from the area of the robbery, police released photos of a pair of suspects as well as a photo of a suspect vehicle on Tuesday.

View image in full screen Police released photos of two suspects and a suspect vehicle Tuesday. Submitted/Belleville Police

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or has information about the suspects to contact Det.-Const. Stephanie Bested at 613-966-0882 ext. 4170 or sbested@bellevilleps.ca.

In a separate media release, police said local officers are working with the OPP’s explosive disposal unit to investigate the suspicious package’s “contents, authenticity and origins.”

“Police believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to public safety,” they said in a release.

“The area was reopened following an exhaustive search of the area to ensure it was safe for the public.”

Police said parts of the suspicious device have been sent for forensic testing.

Anyone with information about the suspicious package call is asked to contact Det.-Const. Andrea Boulay at 613-966-0882 ext. 4183 or aboulay@bellevilleps.ca