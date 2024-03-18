Belleville police investigate armed robbery at credit union

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Belleville, Ont., are investigating an armed robbery at a city credit union over the weekend.

Investigators say the Alterna Credit Union at 293 Sidney St. was robbed with a weapon around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police haven’t said how many suspects were involved or what type of weapon was used.

No injuries were reported.

The robbery is being investigated by Belleville police’s criminal investigation division with help from the forensic identification unit.

Investigators are hoping to connect with witnesses and are asking anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV, or other video from the area of the robbery to upload the footage through the Belleville police website.

“Specifically, investigators are requesting video from home, business cameras or vehicle dash cams from a stretch of Sidney Street between Bell Boulevard to Dundas Street West from 12:30pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, March 16th, 2024,” police said in a media release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. Stephanie Bested at 613-966-0882 ext. 4170 or sbested@bellevilleps.ca.