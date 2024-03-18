Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville police investigate armed robbery at credit union

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
Belleville police are investigating an armed robbery at a credit union Saturday. View image in full screen
Belleville police are investigating an armed robbery at a credit union Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Belleville, Ont., are investigating an armed robbery at a city credit union over the weekend.

Investigators say the Alterna Credit Union at 293 Sidney St. was robbed with a weapon around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police haven’t said how many suspects were involved or what type of weapon was used.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No injuries were reported.

The robbery is being investigated by Belleville police’s criminal investigation division with help from the forensic identification unit.

Investigators are hoping to connect with witnesses and are asking anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV, or other video from the area of the robbery to upload the footage through the Belleville police website.

Trending Now

“Specifically, investigators are requesting video from home, business cameras or vehicle dash cams from a stretch of Sidney Street between Bell Boulevard to Dundas Street West from 12:30pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, March 16th, 2024,” police said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. Stephanie Bested at 613-966-0882 ext. 4170 or sbested@bellevilleps.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices