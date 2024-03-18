Menu

Crime

Suspicious device found at Belleville playground ‘neutralized’: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
Belleville police are investigating after the OPP's explosive unit had to be called in to 'neutralize' a suspicious device found along the the city's waterfront trail over the weekend. View image in full screen
Belleville police are investigating after the OPP's explosive unit had to be called in to 'neutralize' a suspicious device found along the the city's waterfront trail over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A suspicious device that closed a playground along Belleville’s waterfront over the weekend was “neutralized” with help from the OPP’s bomb unit, police say.

Belleville police closed an area of the Bayshore Trail, along Keegan Parkway, after a passerby noticed what police first described as a suspicious package near a children’s playground around 8:30 a.m.

At the time police say the description of the package and its location — near the playground and a walking trail directly south of Belleville hospital — led officers to create a large perimeter “in the event it was an explosive device.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The OPP’s explosive disposal unit was called in and local police said most of the area was reopened to the public shortly after 5 p.m.

“The Ontario Provincial Police Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene earlier this afternoon and neutralized the suspicious device located along the trail,” Belleville police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not said what the suspicious package turned out to be, or if it posed a danger to the public.

Belleville police continue to investigate the origin of the device and whether explosives were involved.

