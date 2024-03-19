Huge collectibles donation brings new support for Calgary kids: ‘A true blessing’

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary charity that helps a lot of local kids is getting a big boost. Hope Mission is celebrating an unusual donation that’ll bring new support for struggling families.

The agency is going to be auctioning off a wide range of sports and entertainment memorabilia donated by the widow of a longtime Calgary collector.

“When we went through it, we were absolutely stunned,” Hope Mission’s Tim Goodwin said.

The woman wishes to remain anonymous, but she gave clear instructions on what the proceeds from selling the collection should be used for.

“She wanted to make sure it went somewhere where it could benefit kids,” Goodwin said.

4:31 Hope Mission doubling donations for Giving Tuesday

Goodwin invited veteran auctioneer Bill Brown to check out the collection.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown’s company, Elevate Auctions, specializes in charity auctions.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“(This collection) is incredible. Some tremendous items,” Brown said. “It’s so nice to see it go to help the kids.”

Money raised by the sale would go toward a wide variety of youth support programs at Hope Mission.

“Our after-school programs, there’s all kinds of sports equipment that we could make use of,” Goodwin said. “We’re never sure if or when supper’s going to happen at home, so we like to make sure they have supper with friends before they head out.”

1:50 Calgary-area couple sells off ‘very impressive’ collection of John Deere memorabilia

The auction, which will probably happen in April or May, will be online to open it up to buyers worldwide.

Brown says the collection could bring in about $50,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ll also attract donors that want to support the charity that aren’t necessarily collectors, but if they see something they want, they’re going to be aggressive bidders,” Brown said. “So, you get the best of both worlds.”

Goodwin says proceeds from the sale will help Hope Mission provide support for about 400 kids every month.

“We’re incredibly grateful,” Goodwin said. “It really is a true blessing.”