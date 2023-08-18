Over 50K worth of movie and sports memorabilia stolen: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking the public for help locating movie, TV and sports memorabilia stolen from a business earlier this year in hopes of returning it to the rightful owners.

According to police, shortly after 5 a.m., on March 25, two men entered a virtual reality business called Zero Latency On Tilt Calgary, located at 6940 Fisher Rd. S.E., by smashing the glass door.

Once inside, police say the suspects stole valuable merchandise, including a limited-edition Darth Vader helmet signed by the original Star Wars cast, a signed Star Trek jersey, a signed Calgary Flames jersey and various other collectables and memorabilia, collectively valued at $51,000.

View image in full screen Missing limited-edition Star Wars Darth Vader helmet. The City of Calgary Newsroom

One of the suspects is described as wearing a black hooded sweater with white stripes along the arms with the hood pulled up, a black toque, a grey ski mask, a black backpack, black gloves, black sweatpants believed to have the word “Champion” in red going down the left leg, and black and white running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Suspects in the Zero Latency On Tilt Calgary theft. The City of Calgary Newsroom

The second suspect is described as wearing a black and grey baseball hat with the words “On Tilt,” a black ski mask, a black hooded zipper sweater with grey sleeves and a grey hood, black pants and gloves.

Both suspects fled the scene in what police believe to be a blue 2004 to 2007 Chevrolet Aveo.

A blue 2004 to 2007 Chevrolet Aveo. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Photos of the suspects are available on the City of Calgary website. Anyone with information about this incident, the identity of the suspects or the location of any of the items is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

🔎 With multiple unique movie, television & sports memorabilia items stolen from a commercial business earlier this year, we are turning to the public in hopes of locating & reconnecting the items with the rightful owners. Anyone with information about this incident, the… pic.twitter.com/8aKD9llo89 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 18, 2023