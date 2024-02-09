Kelowna couple auctioning Taylor Swift tickets for hospice fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Lane and April Martin are business owners in Kelowna. However, these days, they’ve made it their business to raise money for a worthwhile cause.

“I thought we would jump right in with both feet and go for it and see what we could do together,” April Martin told Global News.

The couple is taking part in the 15th annual Swinging With The Stars event that raises money for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

The duo has been practicing their dance moves since October and will perform at the March 9 event.

It’s a fundraiser that Lane admits is out of his comfort zone as he does not dance.

“Other than when I was younger and thought I could dance at two in the morning when out on the club floor,” Lane Martin said laughing.

“It’s completely out of my comfort zone, completely out of my element.”

But the couple is passionate about raising money for the cause.

“We were asked to do it and couldn’t say no,” said Lane Martin. “It’s just too important to the community.”

COHA provides hospice palliative care services and programs for those nearing the end of their life and their grieving loved ones.

“As the needs evolve and grow in our community, individuals are accessing our services at a greater pace than we have ever experienced before,” said Natasha Girard.

“In our grief and bereavement services alone, we’re (up) 35 per cent over last year. Our children and youth services are 50 per cent up over last year.”

The goal this year for COHA is to raise $600,000.

“We recognize that we are also in a very trying time in our economy, and it’s not easy out there for everybody,” Girard said. “So we are going to do our best and we know our community is going to do their best as well.”

The Martins are hoping to raise $130,000 as they try to shatter a previous team’s record of $128,000.

The couple is holding an online auction to help raise funds with some coveted concert tickets that will surely help reach the lofty goal.

“Taylor Swift luxury-box tickets to B.C. Place,” said Lane Martin.

The online auction can be found on COHA’s website.

“We’re only going to do this once in my opinion … let’s break the record. Let’s do it,” said Lane Martin.

“That would be really cool, because then it doesn’t matter how bad I dance on the floor, but we broke the record.”

