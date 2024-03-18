Police recover vehicle, still seek suspect tied to fatal King Street shooting in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they have recovered the vehicle involved in the city’s second homicide of 2024, but are still seeking the shooter involved.

Alexander Circiumaru was walking on a sidewalk on the afternoon of March 6 when a single male shooter jumped out of a car and shot several times before returning to the sedan and fleeing westbound on King Street West near MacNab Street.

Circiumaru, 19, would die in hospital after being shot at around 1 p.m. in what police believe is a targeted incident.

Homicide detectives say a black Honda Civic “used by the shooter” has now been found and was seized in Hamilton’s east end.

They say the movements of the vehicle before and after the shooting are now being reviewed.

After sifting through video footage from numerous cameras around the area of the shooting, investigators believe they have also uncovered a photo of a suspect involved.

That photo was released in an update on Monday and appears to show a man wearing dark clothing with a hood over his head, a facemask and gloves.

In a presser the day after the shooting, Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid didn’t say whether the victim and shooter knew each other, but did say it was clear that the shooter was waiting for Circiumaru.

“At the time that this individual came walking down the sidewalk, the vehicle was already there waiting.”

While Reid confirmed there was only one shooter, he said it’s too early to say if others are involved.

“We cannot confirm at this point whether there were other people in the vehicle at the time.”

View image in full screen A photograph of homicide victim Alexander Circiumaru, provided by his family to Hamilton police. via Hamilton police

Reid said Circiumaru was “in the area for a pre-scheduled appointment — the details of that I’m not going to disclose at this time — but he had not entered 119 King St.,” a building that houses many government offices like Service Ontario and the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Circiumaru’s family also released a statement on Monday through Hamilton police expressing their loss.

“We have no words to express our heartbreak — we can only keep praying for justice,” the family said in the statement.

The family thanked first responders and a man who was willing to help with CPR right after the episode.

They also acknowledged those who attended a recent vigil.

“We ask and beg anyone who knows anything, please come forward,” the note said.