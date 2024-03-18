B.C. wildfire concerns high as province to provide update on drought, fire concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is providing an update Monday on how it is preparing for wildfires, drought and the upcoming spring snowmelt.

Snowpack levels are far below their seasonal average in the province.

Along with a lack of rain, forecasters are worried about drought conditions when the weather warms up, which could lead to stronger wildfires.

Balmy weather across much of British Columbia helped set dozens of new temperature records across the province on Saturday.

Environment Canada said a ridge of high pressure brought warm temperatures to the province this weekend, with above-normal conditions forecast to continue into this week.

1:51 Wildfire burning ‘out of control’ near Lumby, B.C.

A wildfire discovered burning in the North Okanagan on Sunday is now being held.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), a fire burning in the Creighton Valley area, just outside of Lumby, grew to roughly three hectares, 320,000 square feet, before firefighters stopped its growth.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Premier David Eby previously said he is “profoundly worried” about the upcoming fire season but added that the province is “standing up an army of firefighters” to prepare.

The update will be live-streamed above at 1 p.m.

More to come