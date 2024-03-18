SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Environment

B.C. wildfire concerns high as province to provide update on drought, fire concerns

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How will B.C.’s low snowpack impact the province this summer?'
How will B.C.’s low snowpack impact the province this summer?
Despite the recent heavy snowfall in B.C's mountains, the snowpack is still far below average, leading to concerns about wildfires and drought this summer. Aaron McArthur reports. – Mar 8, 2024
Share

The B.C. government is providing an update Monday on how it is preparing for wildfires, drought and the upcoming spring snowmelt.

Snowpack levels are far below their seasonal average in the province.

Along with a lack of rain, forecasters are worried about drought conditions when the weather warms up, which could lead to stronger wildfires.

Balmy weather across much of British Columbia helped set dozens of new temperature records across the province on Saturday.

Environment Canada said a ridge of high pressure brought warm temperatures to the province this weekend, with above-normal conditions forecast to continue into this week.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire burning ‘out of control’ near Lumby, B.C.'
Wildfire burning ‘out of control’ near Lumby, B.C.
A wildfire discovered burning in the North Okanagan on Sunday is now being held.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), a fire burning in the Creighton Valley area, just outside of Lumby, grew to roughly three hectares, 320,000 square feet, before firefighters stopped its growth.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Premier David Eby previously said he is “profoundly worried” about the upcoming fire season but added that the province is “standing up an army of firefighters” to prepare.

The update will be live-streamed above at 1 p.m.

More to come

