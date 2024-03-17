Wildfire burning ‘out of control’ near Lumby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire has been discovered burning in the North Okanagan.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the fire is burning in the Creighton Valley area, just outside of Lumby, B.C.

View image in full screen A map showing where the fire has been discovered, which is roughly 17 km east of Lumby, B.C. BCWS

It’s roughly 3 hectares – 320,000 square feet.

The fire is deemed to be burning out of control by B.C. wildfire officials and is expected to be started by humans.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Lumby and District Fire Department, which is fighting the fire with assistance from BCWS, the fire probably started due to someone burning slash, which is leftover fuel from logging activities.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The fire department told Global News it is getting the “upper hand” in the battle.

The Creighton Valley area is 17 km east of Lumby.

2:03 Central Okanagan residents slowly rebuilding after wildfires

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton said he was caught by surprise hearing the news of the wildfire.

“It’s really early in the year for something like this. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it before, actually,” Acton said.

He said the surrounding community is concerned, especially with this year’s total amount of snow and rainfall, so far.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a very different year for us. The snowpack is good in the higher elevations but down low – it’s been quite dry for this time of year and the snow elevation is high up in the hills,” Acton said.

According to the B.C. government, the snow basin in the area is around 80 per cent of normal.

Global News has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for an interview and more information.