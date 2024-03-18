Halifax police at scene of midday shooting in city’s west end

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a shooting in the city’s west end and say they’ve found “evidence of gunfire” in the area.
Officers were called at around 11:30 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the area of Connaught Avenue near Roslyn Road. The area is near the Halifax Shopping Centre.
Police say there are no reported injuries at this time.
Connaught Avenue northbound is closed to traffic between Bayers Road and Edgewood Avenue.
“The investigation is in the early stages and the public can expect to see a police presence in the area as the investigation continues,” police wrote in a release.
More to come.
