Crime

Halifax police at scene of midday shooting in city’s west end

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police on scene of shooting on Connaught Avenue on March 18, 2024. View image in full screen
Halifax police were called to a report of shots fired on Connaught Avenue at 11:30 a.m. and found "evidence of gunfire" in the area. . Reynold Gregor/Global News
Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a shooting in the city’s west end and say they’ve found “evidence of gunfire” in the area.

Officers were called at around 11:30 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the area of Connaught Avenue near Roslyn Road. The area is near the Halifax Shopping Centre.

Halifax Regional Police on scene of shooting on Connaught Avenue on March 18, 2024. View image in full screen
Police said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Police say there are no reported injuries at this time.

Connaught Avenue northbound is closed to traffic between Bayers Road and Edgewood Avenue.

“The investigation is in the early stages and the public can expect to see a police presence in the area as the investigation continues,” police wrote in a release.

Halifax Regional Police on scene of shooting on Connaught Avenue on March 18, 2024. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police on scene of shooting on Connaught Avenue on March 18, 2024. Reynold Gregor/Global News

More to come.

