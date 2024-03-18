Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man in southwest Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 9:43 am
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person has been taken into police custody in connection with the death of a man in southwest Calgary on Sunday evening.

Police confirmed to Global News that officers were called to the 200 block of Shawcliffe Circle Southwest at about 7:15 p.m.

They did not say why police were dispatched to that location, but noted that when officers arrived they found a 56-year-old man who needed to be taken to hospital, where he later died.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the man’s death has been deemed “suspicious” and that an investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: '2023: A year in review with Calgary’s police chief – Part 1'
2023: A year in review with Calgary’s police chief – Part 1
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices