Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man in southwest Calgary

A person has been taken into police custody in connection with the death of a man in southwest Calgary on Sunday evening.

Police confirmed to Global News that officers were called to the 200 block of Shawcliffe Circle Southwest at about 7:15 p.m.

They did not say why police were dispatched to that location, but noted that when officers arrived they found a 56-year-old man who needed to be taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police said the man’s death has been deemed “suspicious” and that an investigation is ongoing.