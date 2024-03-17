Avalanche mitigation work closes section of Highway 1

A section of Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be closed on Sunday, leaving travelers with few options.
The Trans-Canada Highway will be shut down between Revelstoke and Golden starting at 1 p.m. as crews complete avalanche mitigation work in the area.
DriveBC says no detours will be available, and is reminding drivers to watch for traffic control workers.
A ridge of high pressure has brought unseasonably warm temperatures across the province, and with it, comes an increased risk of naturally triggered avalanches.
“The impact of this warming is clear — a spike in avalanche danger, with large natural avalanches,” said Avalanche Canada. “The combo of a hyper-sensitive snowpack with intense warming is a recipe for high danger.”
The highway is expected to reopen at 8 p.m.
