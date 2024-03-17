Menu

Avalanche mitigation work closes section of Highway 1

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Avalanche Canada is warning the arrival of warm temperatures is making the snowpack in B.C.'s mountains highly unstable, and they're warning backcountry users to avoid hazardous terrain until conditions stabilize. Alissa Thibault reports.
A section of Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be closed on Sunday, leaving travelers with few options.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be shut down between Revelstoke and Golden starting at 1 p.m. as crews complete avalanche mitigation work in the area.

DriveBC says no detours will be available, and is reminding drivers to watch for traffic control workers.

A ridge of high pressure has brought unseasonably warm temperatures across the province, and with it, comes an increased risk of naturally triggered avalanches.

“The impact of this warming is clear — a spike in avalanche danger, with large natural avalanches,” said Avalanche Canada. “The combo of a hyper-sensitive snowpack with intense warming is a recipe for high danger.”

The highway is expected to reopen at 8 p.m.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

