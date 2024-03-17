Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek suspect who assaulted 71-year-old man

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 9:36 am
1 min read
According to police, the suspect is described as male with a black goatee. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, dark grey sweater with an orange/red stripe on the left sleeve, light blue jeans, and dark brown shoes.
According to police, the suspect is described as male with a black goatee. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, dark grey sweater with an orange/red stripe on the left sleeve, light blue jeans, and dark brown shoes. TPS / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old earlier this week.

According to responding officers, reports of an aggravated assault at the Don Mills subway station came in around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Both the suspect and the victim were exiting the east bound train when the suspect approached the older man and pushed him to the ground with two hands, officers said.

First responders say the victim fell and hit his head, sustaining serious injuries.

Trending Now

Police are now looking for a man with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark grey sweater with an orange stripe on the left sleeve, light blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices