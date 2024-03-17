Toronto police seek suspect who assaulted 71-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old earlier this week.

According to responding officers, reports of an aggravated assault at the Don Mills subway station came in around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both the suspect and the victim were exiting the east bound train when the suspect approached the older man and pushed him to the ground with two hands, officers said.

First responders say the victim fell and hit his head, sustaining serious injuries.

Police are now looking for a man with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark grey sweater with an orange stripe on the left sleeve, light blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.