Broadcast veteran looks back at career ahead of new radio show for Ontario listeners

His listeners know him as ‘Mr. D’, but to his close friends and family, he is simply Damian.

Damian Rickards, who is launching a new show on Corus Radio for Ontario listeners Monday, has been in the broadcasting business for more than 20 years, working at stations in Toronto, Kitchener, Calgary, Ottawa, and others. He said he caught the radio bug when he was 17 after seeing his father, the late Colin Rickards, do his work for the CBC.

“Those days, when I was off school, I’d tag along with him to work and watch him do his thing on the microphone,” Rickards said. “He was doing broadcasts to the Caribbean from Canada, talking about issues down there. I was more into music and sports but really loved what he did.”

Rickards said one of the highlights of his career was having his parents in attendance for the grand opening of 91.5 the Beat’s new building in Kitchener, and watched him perform his show at work.

“It started in the afternoon and it kicked into the evening. When it was 7 o’clock and got everything going, he had the biggest smile on his face.”

Throughout his career, Rickards has had to adapt to the lifestyles of the cities that he has worked in. But in the end, he said he learned a lot and wouldn’t trade those experiences for anything.

“Calgary was my first job away from my home,” he said. “You learn that certain things you do in Ontario that you don’t do in Alberta. You go on out to Banff, go skiing and interact with people. I fell in love with the Calgary Stampede, and while I’m not necessarily one for chuckwagons, I’m all for a good party.”

Rickards often meets with listeners outside the studio, sometimes at a radio station event or at a gas station while filling the tank. He appreciates those who listen to his show every day and doesn’t take them for granted.

“I take it as a real blessing and an honour,” he said. “They give their time to listen to me. They didn’t have to do that. They can hit a dial and can choose whoever they want.”

On Monday, Rickards enters a new chapter in his broadcasting career with the debut of a new show, @Night with Mr. D, on Corus Radio Network stations across Ontario.

“We are thrilled to launch @Night with Mr. D. There really is no one better to host this show,” said Stephanie Hunter, regional program director for Corus Radio.

“To have him share his energy, love for music, local communities, and our listeners is something we’re thrilled about.”

As for Rickards, he is looking forward to hearing from listeners, both old and new, and playing some of the best new music around.

“I’m a music nut. I love breaking new music. I’ve been doing it for years. This show will do that as well.”

@Night with Mr. D runs Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the these stations:

JUMP 106.9 (Ottawa)

104.5 Fresh Radio (Cornwall)

104.3 Fresh Radio (Kingston)

100.5 Fresh Radio (Peterborough)

Fresh 93.1 (Barrie)

Energy 95.3 (Hamilton)

Magic 106.1 (Guelph)

91.5 The Beat (Kitchener)

103.1 Fresh Radio (London)

