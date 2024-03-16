Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman killed at home in Abbotsford, B.C., police arrest man at scene

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 16, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman killed at home in Abbotsford, B.C., police arrest man at scene'
Woman killed at home in Abbotsford, B.C., police arrest man at scene
A woman has been killed at a home in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday night. Police said a man was arrested at the scene who is known to the victim.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman was killed at a home in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday night and a suspect was arrested at the scene, police say.

Abbotsford police officers responded to a call for an assault in progress at 10:50 p.m. at a house on Wagner Drive, near Townline Road.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Despite life-saving efforts, police said the woman died from her injuries.

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene. Police say he is known to the victim.

B.C. homicide police (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Surrey, B.C. homicide suspect arrested in Ontario'
Surrey, B.C. homicide suspect arrested in Ontario
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices