Woman killed at home in Abbotsford, B.C., police arrest man at scene

A woman was killed at a home in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday night and a suspect was arrested at the scene, police say.
Abbotsford police officers responded to a call for an assault in progress at 10:50 p.m. at a house on Wagner Drive, near Townline Road.
When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Despite life-saving efforts, police said the woman died from her injuries.
A 50-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene. Police say he is known to the victim.
B.C. homicide police (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
