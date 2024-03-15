Smiths Coddle Stew Recipe

Serves 4-6
Ingredients
450g (12) sausages
6 bacon rashers, chopped
3 russet potatoes, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
2 onions, chopped
1 bunch fresh herbs (thyme, rosemary, parsley)
800ml Vegetable stock
Salt and pepper
Method
In a sauté pan, drizzle some oil and add the sausages. Cook for 3-4 minutes until coloured all around.
In a saucepan, add the vegetables, herbs, bacon and coloured sausages and cover with the vegetable stock.
Bring to the boil. Cover with a lid and reduce the heat to a medium/low heat. Simmer for 45-60 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the sausages are fully cooked through.
Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Serves piping hot with some Irish brown soda bread and a cheeky can of Guinness.
