Smiths Coddle Stew Recipe

Send this page to someone via email

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

450g (12) sausages

6 bacon rashers, chopped

3 russet potatoes, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 onions, chopped

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

1 bunch fresh herbs (thyme, rosemary, parsley)

800ml Vegetable stock

Salt and pepper

Method

In a sauté pan, drizzle some oil and add the sausages. Cook for 3-4 minutes until coloured all around.

Story continues below advertisement

In a saucepan, add the vegetables, herbs, bacon and coloured sausages and cover with the vegetable stock.

Bring to the boil. Cover with a lid and reduce the heat to a medium/low heat. Simmer for 45-60 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the sausages are fully cooked through.

Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Serves piping hot with some Irish brown soda bread and a cheeky can of Guinness.