Lifestyle

Smiths Coddle Stew Recipe

By Neftali Villanueva from Smith's Pub Special to Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 6:04 pm
1 min read
St. Patrick’s Day cooking ideas – classic Irish cuisine
St. Patrick's Day is this Sunday, and if you are looking for a few cooking ideas, Neftali Villanueva from Smith's Pub is cooking up some classic Irish cuisine.
Serves 4-6

Ingredients

 

450g (12) sausages

6 bacon rashers, chopped

3 russet potatoes, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 onions, chopped

1 bunch fresh herbs (thyme, rosemary, parsley)

800ml Vegetable stock

Salt and pepper

 

Method

In a sauté pan, drizzle some oil and add the sausages. Cook for 3-4 minutes until coloured all around.

In a saucepan, add the vegetables, herbs, bacon and coloured sausages and cover with the vegetable stock.

Bring to the boil. Cover with a lid and reduce the heat to a medium/low heat. Simmer for 45-60 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the sausages are fully cooked through.

Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Serves piping hot with some Irish brown soda bread and a cheeky can of Guinness.

