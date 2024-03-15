Smiths Brown Soda Bread

Send this page to someone via email

Ingredients

250g wholemeal flour

200g plain white flour

1 teaspoon. bread soda, sieved.

1 teaspoon. salt

1 egg

350ml buttermilk, approx.

1 teaspoon of Honey

1 teaspoon oats

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F).

Mix the flour, bread soda and salt together in a bowl.

Combine the egg with the buttermilk and honey then mix into the flour. Add a little more buttermilk if the mixture is dry – it should be a soft dough.

Pour the dough into a lightly oiled loaf tin. Sprinkle porridge oats over the top of the loaf if using.

Bake for 45-50 minutes. To know when it is cooked simply tap the bottom of the loaf – it will sound hollow when it is fully cooked.

Remove from the tin and wrap in a clean tea towel while cooling. This will keep the crust soft.