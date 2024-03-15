Smiths Brown Soda Bread

Ingredients
250g wholemeal flour
200g plain white flour
1 teaspoon. bread soda, sieved.
1 teaspoon. salt
1 egg
350ml buttermilk, approx.
1 teaspoon of Honey
1 teaspoon oats
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F).
Mix the flour, bread soda and salt together in a bowl.
Combine the egg with the buttermilk and honey then mix into the flour. Add a little more buttermilk if the mixture is dry – it should be a soft dough.
Pour the dough into a lightly oiled loaf tin. Sprinkle porridge oats over the top of the loaf if using.
Bake for 45-50 minutes. To know when it is cooked simply tap the bottom of the loaf – it will sound hollow when it is fully cooked.
Remove from the tin and wrap in a clean tea towel while cooling. This will keep the crust soft.
