SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Smiths Brown Soda Bread

By Neftali Villanueva from Smith's Pub Special to Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 6:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day cooking ideas – classic Irish cuisine'
St. Patrick’s Day cooking ideas – classic Irish cuisine
St. Patrick's Day is this Sunday, and if you are looking for a few cooking ideas, Neftali Villanueva from Smith's Pub is cooking up some classic Irish cuisine.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ingredients

250g wholemeal flour

200g plain white flour

1 teaspoon. bread soda, sieved.

1 teaspoon. salt

1 egg

350ml buttermilk, approx.

1 teaspoon of Honey

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

1 teaspoon oats

 

Method

 

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F).

Mix the flour, bread soda and salt together in a bowl.

Story continues below advertisement

Combine the egg with the buttermilk and honey then mix into the flour. Add a little more buttermilk if the mixture is dry – it should be a soft dough.

Pour the dough into a lightly oiled loaf tin. Sprinkle porridge oats over the top of the loaf if using.

Bake for 45-50 minutes. To know when it is cooked simply tap the bottom of the loaf – it will sound hollow when it is fully cooked.

Remove from the tin and wrap in a clean tea towel while cooling. This will keep the crust soft.

More on Lifestyle

Sponsored content

AdChoices