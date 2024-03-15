YVR food workers approve potential strike, seek Metro Vancouver living wage

Send this page to someone via email

Food service workers at Vancouver International Airport have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action.

About 85 per cent of food service workers with UNITE HERE Local 40, who are employed by SSP Canada Food Services, voted in favour of a possible strike.

That means more than 200 SSP workers could walk off the job, as they want a “fair” wage.

At this point, there is no date for job action. Picket lines could go up after workers issue a 72-hour strike notice.

The workers serve travelers at YVR every day, and job action would disrupt services at the airport during one of the busiest times of the year.

As Easter weekend approaches, more than 1.1 million passengers are expected to travel through YVR in the next few weeks.

Recent union data shows the average food service wage at the world-class airport to be only $18.27, which is well below Metro Vancouver’s living wage of $25.68.

The union points to the $492 million generated by the airport in 2022 as a clear indicator there is money to go around.

The workers were surveyed by the union; 89 per cent said they are struggling with housing bills and costs.

The union is also fighting for their transit reimbursement program to be reinstated.

“This program covers Uber and taxi rides for all SSP food service staff who work outside of SkyTrain hours. Currently, the workers are expected to spend hundreds of dollars on ride costs each month in order to work their scheduled shifts at the airport,” a union spokesperson said.

The airport said it is aware of ongoing contract negotiations regarding the food workers and their employer, and “hopes both parties are able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

Global News has reached out to the employer SSP for comment.