Crime

Lethbridge man videoed himself shooting gun from moving vehicles, police allege

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police View image in full screen
Police allege the Lethbridge, Alta., man also fired handguns and long guns near roadways. Global news
A Lethbridge man faces several charges after police obtained evidence that shows he was making video recordings of himself shooting a gun from moving vehicles.

Police said their investigation, which stemmed from a complaint near Strathmore on Feb. 27, led to allegations the man was also shooting near roadways with handguns and long guns.

The Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit took over the investigation and officers were able to identify the man as a 20-year-old resident of Lethbridge.

On March 8, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of 5 Street S in Lethbridge, with the help of Lethbridge police.

Police said they seized a loaded handgun and shotgun from the home.

Nicholas Bastarache faces several charges including careless use of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in a Strathmore courtroom on May 21.

