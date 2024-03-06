ALERT organized crime team seizes drugs, stolen gun in Calgary, Cochrane investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An organized crime investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team has led to the search of homes in Calgary and Cochrane, and the seizure of more than $80,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The investigation started in December 2023 when ALERT received information about possible drug trafficking taking place in and around Calgary.

ALERT’s organized crime team, in cooperation with the Calgary Police Service and Cochrane RCMP, executed the search at homes Calgary’s Acadia and Montgomery neighbourhoods, and a home on Heritage Boulevard in Cochrane on Feb. 8.

Officers say they seized 387 grams of cocaine, 746 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and $1,015 in cash.

Police said the handgun was previously reported as stolen in a break and enter in October 2023. ALERT said the gun will undergo forensic analysis and ballistics testing at the Provincial Firearms Solutions Lab to determine if it was used in other crimes.

Kenneth Funk, 60, faces 10 charges related to drugs and firearms. He was released from custody and is due to appear in court on March 18.